SEBRING — County commissioners ran quickly through six public hearings and five action items Tuesday, after recognizing employees and the long-time director of Camp Cloverleaf for their years of service.
On Tuesday, commissioners honored Steve Cooper on his retirement after 35 years as a camp director with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), 33 of those at Camp Cloverleaf.
Ashley H.K. Gill, UF/IFAS Extension Highlands County 4-H Agent, said he first had a position as Camp Cherry Lake caretaker, then after two years, he transferred to Camp Cloverleaf. There, he has hosted campers from as far away as Ocala and the Florida Keys and worked with groups to bring business to the county, Gill said.
“He spent his entire career making the best better,” Gill said.
Bill Tillett, his “right-hand man” at Camp Cloverleaf, said Cooper inspired the lives of thousands of children all over Florida.
“It’s a huge honor,” Cooper said. “Thank you all and everybody, very much.”
For years of service, Parks & Facilities Superintendent Rick Fleeger honored Heath Vandecar for five years with Parks & Facilities. Fleeger praised Vandecar for cleaning to prevent spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Fleeger also honored Edgardo Alido, specialist technician, for 20 years with Parks & Facilities working on life-safety equipment, air-conditioning, generators, automated doors and general service calls.
“He is today and will remain, until his retirement, an essential part of our daily operations and our team,” Fleeger said.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. honored Carman Davis for 20 years with Traffic Operations. Howerton said when Davis started, the county maintained 32 traffic signals, 350 street lights and 50 school zones. Those numbers have increased to 44 signals, 725 street lights and 75 school zone lights.
Howerton said Davis has played a significant role in construction, maintenance and inspection of those facilities, as well as in technological improvements that have helped service and efficiency in those 20 years.
Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor honored Michael Swafford for 20 years in Public Safety, and more than 30 years in public safety in general, working in other locations outside Highlands County. He works out of one of the two busiest Emergency Medical Services stations in the county, Bashoor said.
Also honored, but out in the field during Tuesday’s meeting, were Bruce Dorey, who has put in five years with the Engineering Department, and Robby McNew, who has served 15 years with the Road & Bridge Department.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac thanked them for making the county a better place to live.
Among the business commissioners conducted, they unanimously approved land-use and zoning changes for 0.66 acres at 12714 U.S. 98 from medium-density residential to commercial/business. Planner II Dana Riddell said the residence serves as an office while the land is used to display and sell pools and spas. The changes make it now OK to have the business in that location, Riddell said. There was one letter against the change, but no speakers for or against it at the meeting.
Commissioners then approved a new land use and zoning for 10.05 acres at 4321 U.S. 98 from agriculture to commercial/business. Planning Supervisor Melony Culpepper said the plans for the site at U.S. 98 and Istokpoga Park Access Road is for a boat and recreational vehicle storage and repair business. It’s next to a proposed RV park and the existing Gator Shack restaurant, Culpepper said.
Commissioners approved a resolution to close the end portion of Alderman Drive, which runs from U.S. 27 in Lake Placid to lakeside homes on Lake Clay. Adjacent landowners there have agreed to a land swap and to dedicate property to create a cul-de-sac to help residents turnaround.
Commissioners also voted to vacate a drainage and utility easement through lots at 6941 and 6945 San Bruno Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
Among budget amendments, commissioners increased the General Fund by $135,018, the Transportation Trust Fund by $119,670, the Tourist Development Trust by $254,441 and the Highlands County Florida Public Improvement Revenue Note Limited Capital Fund 335 by $21,283 — the loan taken out to help build fire stations.
Meanwhile, commissioners decreased the Infrastructure Surtax Fund by $9.05 million, decreasing the county budget overall by $8.52 million.
The agenda showed two sets of amendments, but David Nitz, manager of the office of management and budget, said that was a duplication of the same matter.
Commissioners also transitioned the county’s flexible spending accounts and COBRA administration from a previous health insurance company to P&A Administrative Services Inc.
Finally, the commission approved a budget amendment to increase the county’s General Fund by $274,355 to cover payments to help the Clerk of Courts Office. Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said his office got $201,000 of CARES Act funding plus funding from two outside agencies — the Board and the Supervisor of Elections — for two current information technology professionals.
Kaszubowski said the county covered part of the $232,000 shortfall for the courts with $145,000 of CARES Act funding. The rest of shortfall, approximately $87,000, he made up from furloughs and spending cuts.