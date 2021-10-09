SEBRING — The 2021 Highlander Awards, presented by the Highlands News-Sun, is in the history books, but the thrill of receiving one of these recognitions lingers for a long time. An example is the ripple effect it has had on Sebring Meals on Wheels, winner in the non-profit 501(c)(3) category.
Mary Margaret Staik is the director of Sebring Meals on Wheels, an organization that began back in 1973. It delivers hot dinners to between 90 to 110 shut-ins or people in distress. A network of over 60 volunteers spread out each weekday evening throughout Sebring and Lake Placid bringing smiles, kindness, and hope to the recipients of a hot entrée.
Most of those who receive meals are elderly, but young mothers, hip surgery patients, and anyone with a particular need get to interact with the volunteers too. The delicious meals are prepared by Chef Mac Gentleman and the staff at the Palms of Sebring.
So when Sebring Meals on Wheels was chosen from a list of other worthy entries for this Highlander Award, Staik said she and the board members were humbled. In fact, here are some of the other words she used as well: “Surprised.” “Honored.” “Moved.” “Proud.” And even “Tickled Pink.”
The award itself is now framed and on display at the Sebring Meals on Wheels office at St. Agnes Episcopal Church at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. When word got out about the award, new clients and more volunteers contacted the organization. Many of them didn’t even know this community service was available.
Staik said the oldest person receiving meals is 102, while the youngest is 45 – a person who is very sick. The average age is 80.
Another nice thing that has happened recently is a sizeable donation from the Dr. VT Thakkar Foundation. Other sponsors have also stepped up to help the day to day operations.
In addition to sponsorships, two major fundraisers take place every year. The next one will be the 22nd Annual Golf Scramble to be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Entry is $70 per person. Over 100 golfers are expected to participate. It will include goodie bags, a silent auction, raffles, a continental breakfast, lunch, and a lot of fun.
For more information about Sebring Meals on Wheels, call Staik at 863-402-1818.