SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of optional EKG (electrocardiogram) for athletics beginning with the winter sports season at the Tuesday board meeting.
In July, the board approved a partnership with Who We Play For and AdventHealth to provide a very low cost physical and EKG/electrocardiogram.
The district has announced that beginning with winter sports in the 2021-2022 school year, all Highlands County athletes will be required to have an EKG prior to participation. Parent Opt-Out forms will be available after Sept. 7.
District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Lee Leeseberg explained the issue of whether the EKG is optional or required.
“The School Board did vote on requiring EKG’s a few weeks back. In doing so, they have heard from several the concerns of requiring something that the FHSAA [Florida High School Athletic Association] does not. Currently the FHSAA recommends, but does not require.
“There were enough questions that came up, that I was asked to create an opt-out option for parents to still have their student(s) play sports without having the EKG. The board will receive a copy of the opt-out form at the Sept. 7th board meeting.”
The $20 cost includes a physical and EKG. If a student/family has difficulty incurring this cost, let the providers know during the visit, according to the district.
The dates and times for the physicals and EKG are:
• For Avon Park High School and Avon Park Middle School athletes – 4-7 p.m. Sept. 14, provided at AdventHealth Avon Park Office, 1006 W. Pleasant St.
• For Sebring High School, Sebring Middle School and Hill-Gustat Middle School athletes – 4-7 p.m. Sept. 15, provided at Sebring High School, Smith Center, 3514 Kenilworth Blvd.
• For Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Middle School athletes – 4-7 p.m. Sept. 16, provided at Lake Placid High School, Commons, 202 Green Dragon Drive.
Per AdventHealth requirements, athletes must wear a mask or face covering when reporting for EKG. Also, bring a signed consent form and $20. The forms are available at your school.
Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of student athletes. One in 300 young people have undiagnosed heart issues.
An EKG is a simple, painless test that can detect heart issues.
In 2014, Who We Play For (WWPF) was established as a 501©(3) (non-profit) and began partnering with schools across the state of Florida and six other states to provide affordable EKG screenings for their students. The goal has always been to show the country that not only is it imperative, but it is also possible to deliver affordable EKG screenings to every child no matter their level of athletics, socio-economic status or geographical location.