SEBRING — Rather than close Vaughn Road and turn it over to Highlands Hammock State Park, county commissioners are leaning toward reopening it.
Commissioners asked County Administrator Randy Vosburg to bring an item to that effect to them for a vote on March 17.
The consensus on Tuesday came out of discussion with County Attorney Joy Carmichael and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
Carmichael said officials with the Florida Park Service and Highlands Hammock State Park previously wanted to have the county reopen the road to traffic to their equestrian park, just east of Charlie Creek, while still bearing the cost of maintaining it.
However, based on the last written communication from park officials, she said they would prefer to have the road open completely, which would mean open to the general public to cross the recently-repaired, one-lane, wood-deck Charlie Creek bridge into Hardee County.
She said state park officials also didn’t say they would then not pay their half of repairs to the bridge — $36,772 — but they also didn’t mention paying it. The current memorandum of understanding between the park and county would have the park service pay its share and the county vacate the road.
Green said he heard from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Park Service’s parent agency, that if the county accepts money from FDEP for its half of the bridge repairs, and those funds turn out to be part of a federal account, it could disqualify the bridge for future federal funding.
In essence, Green said, if the county takes funds from the park and ever needed to upgrade the bridge, federal funds might not be available.
“Well, we’re having a hard time getting it anyway, no matter where it comes from, so why are we worried about it?” Commission Chair Ron Handley asked. “And if we’re protected by not taking the funds and they said open the road, I say, ‘Open the road.’”
Handley then referred to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who has attended M-CORES road planning meetings with him, on Vaughn Road being one of the few east-west access roads to Hardee County.
State officials may send the “Southwest-Central Florida Connector,” a proposed 140-mile toll road connecting Collier County with the rest of the Florida Turnpike system, through DeSoto, Hardee and Polk Counties.
Green said Highlands County would still have to spend money to reopen the road: Between $15,000-$20,000 to trim back trees and refill the road base with marl to get the road back to how it was when it closed, but that’s from the pavement to the bridge.
To reopen the road from the bridge to the Hardee County line, Green estimated, would be another $20,000, for a $40,000 total.
That’s just a marl road, not shell, he said, and certainly not paved.
Green said the federal funds he wants to keep available could provide as much as $5 million for future work on the bridge, which could include an upgrade to a two-lane concrete span.
Vosburg said commissioners could either continue forward with the memorandum of understanding as it is; amend the ordinance that closed the road to reopen it only to park traffic, cover the maintenance of the road and accept payment for the bridge, or just reopen the road to everyone.
“They want us to maintain it either way,” Handley said, leaning toward reopening the road to all.
Carmichael pointed out that Commissioner Jim Brooks, who was in her meetings with state park officials, was not present at Tuesday’s meeting to give input. Commissioner Don Elwell agreed that waiting to vote on March 17 would be better, with all five commissioners present.