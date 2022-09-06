Boat Crash-Miami

This image provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows agents at the scene of a boat crash near Boca Chita Key, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

 MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE VIA AP

BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. — Four people suffered critical injuries when a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized, officials said.

Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Recommended for you