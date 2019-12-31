SEBRING — A boat and the pickup truck pulling it caught fire early Monday morning at the public boat ramp on Lake Sebring.
Peter Harrison, who lives next to the boat ramp, said he was covered in ash while spraying water from his garden hose on his backyard fence to protect it, and his boat, from the flames.
“I credit the police department with forcing me to safety. The boats were full of gas on desk, but I refused to leave. I wasn’t thinking of being in so much danger,” he told the Highlands News-Sun.
Harrison also thanked West Sebring firefighters for their rapid response and “for saving my property from certain destruction.”
A Highlands County Fire Rescue crew out of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Station 9 got the call at 1:19 a.m. Monday. Firefighters got the fire out without damage to a nearby fence or residence, but both the truck and boat were lost.
There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation by the Division of the State Fire Marshal.
Fire Rescue Battalion Chief 1 also responded to the fire.