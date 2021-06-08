Boat ramp changes are not good
The Veterans Park upgrade was definitely needed and for the most part was a great improvement.
The problem is that the design of the boat ramp is not good and also dangerous. The change was supposed to speed up the launching process but it has actually slowed it down.
Before the change it was very easy for one person to launch their boat. You could back the boat into the water and then step off of the cement pad onto the boat or as we and many others would do was to pull the boat off of the trailer with a rope and tie off. Now with the aluminum walkway there is no way to get to the boat; it is basically stranded in the ramp area. With the new design when you back the trailer in to the water you have to wade in the water to get to the boat.
The city just settled a lawsuit for a women that fell on the boat ramp and was injured. I expect that this will happen again. Also if there is any wind (and there almost always is) it blows the boat into the walkway area that is more narrow than the cement pad and the floating dock.
I am a very experienced boater but I have backed my boat into the floating dock and I have seen several other boaters back their boats into the floating dock. This can cause damage to the boat and possible injury.
I made two phone calls to the city when I realized what the design was going to be and the construction was still in process. I explained my concerns and asked them to talk to the boaters that use the ramps because the design was not good.
The fix for this problem is to remove the walkway and put in a pad that is the same width as the cement pad that is between the ramps and the width of the floating dock, so it is basically all one width like it was before the change.
Joe Roberson
Sebring