SEBRING — Sebring firefighters got a call at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday about a fully-involved fire at the Sebring City Pier.
They arrived at the pier at 5:33 a.m. and didn’t see any fire there. They did see fire south of the pier at a residential dock/boat house on the lake.
“They got in the trucks to head to where it was,” said Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, who put the fire in the mid-1800 block on Lakeview Drive, behind a house that sits across from the First Presbyterian Church parking lot.
Fire crews arrived there at 5:39 a.m. Luckily they had a hydrant near the house, Maddox said. Crews used more than 500 feet of hose to reach a dock and three boats that were burning over the water, behind the house.
Maddox said they ran a 2.5-inch line from the truck to the dock, and then hooked it to a 1.75-inch line at the site.
Once they started extinguishing the fire, Maddox said, Lt. Ryan Feickert called in the department’s rescue boat to deploy booms in case of fuel and/or oil leakage.
Fire crews quickly put the fire out. No one was injured, Maddox said, and the site had no signs of fuel or other hazardous materials leaking into the lake.
However, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection also arrived on scene to investigate any hazardous materials concerns.
Investigations are still open, Maddox said. Estimated loss is undetermined at this time.