SEBRING — Highlands County’s Children’s Advocacy Center now has a new name.
On Tuesday, the Board of County Commission renamed it for Ruth Handley, who was the county’s superintendent of schools in the 1990s when she and others began working on building a single-stop facility for several child welfare agencies.
Community Programs Director Leah Sauls introduced the new name and Ruth Handley, who accepted the award surrounded by family.
“It’s hard to be a kid these days,” Handley said. “The best thing you can do [for them] is set a good example.”
The vote was 4-0 for the change. Her son, Commission Chair Ron Handley, abstained from the vote and handed the gavel to Vice Chair Don Elwell.
When the vote came around, and Ron Handley said he would abstain because of a family connection, Elwell quipped, “As in your mother?” to a chorus of laughter from the audience.
Ruth Handley said she was glad to see that many of her family members had chosen to go into public service.
“I’m proud of that every day,” she said.