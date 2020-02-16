On Feb. 6, 2020, the Heartland Association of REALTORS held their Annual Awards and Installation of Officers Banquet at the Island View Restaurant. Ian Belanger, of Belanger Media Group, was the emcee and provided entertainment for the event.
Florida REALTORS® District 10 Vice President Lamanda Jones performed the official induction ceremony of the 2020 Heartland Association of REALTORS officers and directors. 2020 HAR officers are: president – Lazaro Martinez, president elect – Brock Fazzini, vice president – Whitney Buntenbach, treasurer – James Donohue, secretary – Tricia Gamble, and immediate past president – Madge Stewart. Directors are Ivan Barinas, Tammy Christian, Rebecca Fockler Musgrave, Kris Harrington, Sarah Spires, Rona Port, Ronnie Carter and Jeanne Wheeler.
The Heartland Association of REALTORS is proud to announce the 2019 award winners and gratefully acknowledges the time and efforts of the affiliate members who so generously sponsored awards and donated door prizes. Heartland Association of REALTORS sponsored the 2019 President’s Award that was presented to Whitney Buntenbach by 2019 HAR President Madge Stewart. Heartland National Bank sponsored the Hall of Fame Award, which was presented to Madge Stewart by 2018 Hall of Fame Recipient Kris Harrington. 2018 Congeniality recipient Bethany Rojas presented the 2019 Congeniality Award, sponsored by PRMG, Inc., to Emily Jones. Heartland Property Preservation sponsored the Association Achiever award presented to Kris Harrington and Whitney Buntenbach by 2018 recipient Madge Stewart. 2018 Realtor of the Year Mandy Elliott presented the coveted Realtor of the Year award to Cullen Wheeler. The Realtor of the Year award was sponsored by South Ridge Abstract and Title. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Teresa Bock by 2018 recipient Sue Clark and was sponsored by Karlson Law Group, P. A. Supreme Lending sponsored the Rookie of the Year Award earned by Brittany Gaudino and presented by 2018 Rookie of the Year Crystal Gail Harrison. Heartland REALTORS chose DNS Home Inspection and Consulting as the 2019 Affiliate of the Year.
Clifford R. Rhoades, P. A. and MidFlorida Credit Union were the Platinum Sponsors. John K. McClure, P.A. and PRMG Inc. were Gold Sponsors. Silver Sponsors were Hartline Insurance, Heartland Title Insurance Agency Co., Kimberly L. Sapp, P.A. and Nielander Law Firm, P.A. Center State Home Inspections, Budget Bi-Rite Insurance, Sunshine Inspections, Haynes Pest Control, Southern Homes, DNS Home Inspection and Consulting provided door prizes. The Heartland Association of REALTORS congratulates all the award winners.