Body discovered in RV in Avon Park

AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives discovered a body inside a recreational vehicle in Avon Park Thursday afternoon. Officials have not yet identified the body and are awaiting a cause of death from the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office, a county official said.
The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded to a suspicious incident call at the house, which was on West Peel Street. The neighborhood of single-family homes was quiet but for the small group of investigators and a line of green and white sheriff’s vehicles parked in the rain.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, hoping to stay dry in the pounding rain, waited under a porch next door as crime scene investigators worked the scene. Procedure calls for them to wait for a high sign from CSU before entering.
Also waiting with the detectives was Highlands County Prosecutor Steve Houchin, who was waiting to survey a possible crime scene – perhaps for the last time before he retires. Assistant state attorneys request search warrants and also attend crime scenes so they can provide input and see details that might be valuable in homicide prosecutions.
Moving evidence in the rain is also a bad idea, detectives said. So, as they waited for the weather to clear, they disclosed that a neighbor had reported a suspicious item in the yard outside the house in which the sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit was now operating.
The mood was quiet, somber and respectful as technicians hand-carried small equipment into the house.
Then came news from the Sheriff’s Office that a body, in fact, was inside a dilapidated recreational vehicle parked behind the house in question.
According to a county official, “The body had apparently been in the motorhome – which was parked in the side yard of a mobile home – for an extensive amount of time.”