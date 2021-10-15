LAKE PLACID — A body found in Lake Placid Wednesday afternoon may be that of Maximilian Martinez, a young man reported missing Sunday. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said a preliminary report “indicates” it is Martinez.
HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said they are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death and positive identification. Both are pending the autopsy and toxicology exam that was slated for Thursday morning.
Martinez was last seen on Blue Moon Avenue in the Sun n Lakes subdivision about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Martinez was seen earlier at Tabby’s Bar and Grill, officials said.
After Martinez was reported missing on Sunday, HCSO was diligently searching for him in the area with four-wheel vehicles and drones every day, Dressel said.
Deputies were in the area when a resident called after finding the body near a home on Sunnybrook Lane. Martinez’s family has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing and HCSO is asking anyone with information in the case to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be sent by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office App or by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Information could be worth up to $5,000 at Heartland Crime Stoppers.