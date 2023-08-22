Boil notice: Placid Lakes utility hears from angry residents

Plant operator Nathan Brewer says the recent boil water notice was a formality and not an indication of poor water quality. However, he and his crew have been working on unconnected water quality issues that he says are nearly fixed.

For the past 26 years, Nathan Brewer has operated the set of wells on Washington Boulevard that draw water from the Floridan aquifer, some 1,300 feet below street level.

The Placid Lakes Utilities Inc. water plant relies on powerful well pumps that pull the water to the top of tall tanks, where a spinning aerator removes excess hydrogen sulfide – the source of the rotten-egg smell that should not reach homes or businesses once the water is treated.

