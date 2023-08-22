Boil notice: Placid Lakes utility hears from angry residents

For the past 26 years, Nathan Brewer has operated the set of wells on Washington Boulevard that draw water from the Floridan aquifer, some 1,300 feet below street level.
The Placid Lakes Utilities Inc. water plant relies on powerful well pumps that pull the water to the top of tall tanks, where a spinning aerator removes excess hydrogen sulfide – the source of the rotten-egg smell that should not reach homes or businesses once the water is treated.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, due to excessive flushing and other maintenance at the plant, the pumps that control water flow between the plant and its customers failed, according to plant manager Nathan Brewer. The variable-flow pumps automatically kick off when water pressure reaches 60 psi and turn on at 40 psi. The pumps ensure nothing flows back into the tank that is sent out to homes.
“The pumps tripped out Wednesday,” Brewer told the Highlands News-Sun. “There is a backup pump but it didn’t come on because it was offline.”
When the water pressure drops to a certain level – whether there is contamination or not – by law the utility must issue a 72-hour boil-water notice and alert Placid Lakes residents of the problem.
“We had reached a certain low pressure in the system, and that’s why we had to notify the whole system,” Brewer said. “There was no line breakage – just low pressure.”
Brewer posted the boil water notice on the Placid Lakes Utilities Inc. Facebook page, as well as that of the Placid Lakes Homeowners Association. It was announced over the radio and the utility put a notice in the Highlands News-Sun.
Nextdoor and other neighborhood social media were filled with complaints from residents. The utility reportedly received 144 calls from residents seeking information within a half-hour of the boil notice.
Unfortunately, many of the residents never received word of the boil notice.
“There was no communication,” said Placid Lakes resident Benjamin Rose. “They mail out 1,800 water bills that are delivered the next day. They should have sent out letters.”
Brewer said the company is eyeing a modern robocall or texting system to alert residents, but it is not in place now. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees water quality, requires boil water notices to be issued over social media, through newspaper announcements, and radio spots.
Rose heard about it over the local radio.
The boil water notice will end Tuesday after officials inspect the plant’s operation, Brewer said.
The pumps tripped as Brewer and his two plant assistants were tackling another job – flushing the system of black flakes and other impurities showing up in customer sinks and toilets. When a customer called in with a complaint, they’d go to each home and flush the water to restore clean flow, he said.
The impurities in the water occurred when a large back-flow valve closed.
“It slams down to make sure water can’t flow backward, which pushes pressure back toward the water network,” he said. “This knocks minerals and scale loose. We were turning valves to check the system, which also knocks iron and other impurities from the interior of the valves and into the water.”
In the days before the boil water notice, residents along Lake June, Anderson Street, Washington Boulevard NE, and other streets called to report dirty, smelly water.
“The water would smell like sulfur, then we started getting black charcoal, actual grains of black charcoal coming out of the sink,” said Rose, who said he lives within 100 feet of the plant. “We had to scoop sand out of the back of the toilet.”
The utility directed Rose to run each of his sinks for an hour, starting from the back to the front of the house.
Other customers, including friends of Brewer’s, called to complain of the bad water, which was apparently not universal. While some on Anderson Street reported discolored water, others saw good water quality.
On Monday, Brewer was at the plant, directing his two assistants from his cell phone. They were out in the field, testing valves and ensuring proper water pressure. They work from the ends of the water system to its center.
“We got the pressure back up, so by law we have to go through these steps,” he said. “I let my 9-year-old daughter drink this water; my mothers both drink the water and they live a few streets over.”