SEBRING — If you haven’t been boiling your tap water in the last week, you might want to.
Highlands County has 17 communities with boil water notices, according to the Florida Department of Health, some of which have been in effect since Sept. 29, the day after Hurricane Ian.
A boil water notice is issued by water utilities or health agencies as a precaution to protect water users from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease-causing microbes, according to the Health Department.
This can happen when water pressure drops as a result of a power outage. The pressure of water in pipes is one of the ways in which utilities protect against contamination, because high pressure prevents groundwater from leaking into tiny cracks in the water lines.
Also, when power fails, disinfection systems that introduce minute amounts of chlorine and other disinfectants into water may also shut down.
The Health Department states that you can continue to use tap water for bathing, showering, washing dishes and clothes during a boil water advisory, as long as you make sure no one drinks it. Toddlers and young children are most at risk, especially during bathing, so they need to be watched carefully.
None of the following areas have rescinded their boil water notices. If you are in one of these areas, make sure you boil any tap water you use for cooking, drinking or washing dishes, or use bottled water.
Mallard Mobile Home Park (MHP) in Lorida has had a boil water notice in effect since the day after the storm. Neibert’s Fishing Resort on U.S. 98 has also had a boil water notice since that time, as has The Gator Shack in Lorida.
Costa Del Rey in Venus has also had a boil water notice since last Thursday, as did Silver Lake Utility — Buckhorn Housing — in the Fort Basinger area along the Kissimmee River.
The Town of Lake Placid has had a boil water notice since last Saturday, two days after the storm, along U.S. 27, from Faye Drive north to south of Alderman Drive, including the Mid-Florida Credit Union and Dollar General.
Other boil water notices in the Lake Placid area have been in effect since Sept. 29: Country Walk Utilities, Lakeside Village MHP, Leisure Lakes and Tropical Harbor Estates.
In Sebring, Alpine MHP has had a boil water notice in effect since Monday, but all others have been in effect since the day after the hurricane blew through: Buttonwood Bay, Lake Josephine Heights, Oak Shore MHP and Sunshine RV Park.
In Avon Park, Camp ‘N Comfort RV Park on Bonnet Lake and Lakeside Village have had boil water notices in effect since Sept. 29.