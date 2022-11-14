Turkey Explosion

Security and ambulances at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, Sunday.

 FRANCISCO SECO/AP PHOTO

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb rocked a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and sending people fleeing the fiery explosion.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away.

