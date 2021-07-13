I love fireworks, or at least I thought I did. When I was a young boy, my family would shoot them off on the Fourth of July. Our family would lay on a blanket on the front lawn and ooh and aah at the sky lighting up. That was almost 70 years ago and a lot has changed ... including me.
I never realized the effects of loud noises on animals and pets. Fireworks, thunder and gunshots all have the same effect on my dog, Maggie May. She shakes and paces, then tries to find a closed-in space to hide. She’ll then try to dig a hole through our floor. She will find a dark corner in a closet and if we are lucky, she’ll remain there until we can coax her out after quiet returns. If she is outside and hears thunder, she’ll try to dig a hole and crawl into it.
I know I can’t change the weather or the daily pattern of summer thunderstorms. This is Florida and that’s what happens every summer.
There is a bigger problem for Maggie. She is so stressed from these episodes she makes herself physically sick. It will sometimes last for days where she won’t eat anything, and what little food she does eat, she will lose quickly.
Recently we went through this again, so we went to our vet to see if there was anything that would help. They gave us something that had a mile long warning list. It wasn’t just for the dog, but for whoever was giving it to her. We had to wear impermeable gloves and if any got on our skin, we had to scrub it off for 15 minutes. We decided to try “plan B.”
It was time to try something else. I dragged in a metal cage we had stored in our shed, set it up in our living room and covered it completely with moving blankets. A few minutes later we had our first test as a loud thunder clap got her attention and she began to shake. I led her to the homemade “cave” and gently shoved her in. She rearranged the bedding a little then laid down. We closed the door and put a blanket over the opening. Two hours later she wanted out and we opened the door. She came out and was fine. The next day was the real test. Thunder started and she stood up, went directly to the cage and got in. We know she likes us nearby so we stay in the living room with her.
On July 3rd, she went in and out of the cage several times when she heard loud fireworks. She stayed there for a couple hours and when she didn’t hear any more, she came out on her own.
I don’t love fireworks now. I can’t blame the people that shoot them off as I did the same thing myself. But it would be nice if they would realize how many pet owners are facing this problem. It would also help a lot if they would all celebrate the 4th on the 4th. Now we hear fireworks for days before and days after the actual 4th.
Some people use guns to celebrate the 4th and on New Year’s eve. I had a gun once, but the army made me give it back when they discharged me. Some people shoot round after round into the sky. When I lived in South Florida, I found two bullets in my roof. One had caused a small leak and both were dug out of my roof. Near my house there was a New Year’s eve party where an attendee was in a chair, had a heart attack and keeled over. At the hospital they found his heart wasn’t the problem, but the hole in the top of his head was. What goes up must come down.
I read where guns are selling like crazy but ammunition can’t be found and when you do find it, the prices have doubled and tripled. I don’t hear that much indiscriminate shooting anymore. Maybe if we could triple the price of fireworks our pets would get a break from the “bombs bursting in air.”
I know there are a lot of pet owners out there with this same problem and our pets are very important to us. We can’t control the thunder, but we can ask for others to help our animals out because they can’t help themselves. My sister-in-law said going into the cage was a “back to the womb” reaction. If your pet is suffering from this manmade malady, it may be time to build it a cave/womb.
Robert Fromhartz is a Sebring resident.