SEBRING — This week, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a woman who has worked for them for almost four decades.
Bonnie Gregg, head of Central Records, hugged and laughed with friends at her Tuesday retirement party, promising they wouldn’t see her for the dust as she begins a new chapter in her life of travel and spending time with family, especially her parents.
It’s because of those parents, and a good rapport Gregg had with her landlord, that she had a job with the Sheriff’s Office in the first place.
In 1983, as Bonnie Gregg tells it, she really needed a job when she started at the Sheriff’s Office.
At that time, she said, she was working as a “waitress.” Her mother, Sue Brannan, tells it a bit differently: Working at McDonald’s, Burger King and as a teacher’s aide.
Gregg had just gotten divorced, Brannan said, and was renting an apartment from Charles Snellgrove, who worked at the Sheriff’s Office himself. He suggested Gregg come on board as a dispatcher.
According to Brannan, Gregg had already impressed Snelgrove because, as a divorced mother with children, Gregg was unique in that she was the only young female tenant who’d not given him any trouble as a landlord.
Brannan also encouraged her daughter to take the job because it would have benefits, and eventually, retirement.
Gregg jokes that she didn’t want to go back after the first day, telling her mother, “They’re mean.”
At her retirement, she also told her Sheriff’s Office family that her career with them was never planned. It “just happened.”
“I enjoyed working in dispatch,” said Gregg, who spent 29 of her 39-year career in that department. “It’s not for everybody, but I really enjoyed it.”
She would eventually help set up the county’s Emergency 911 system, which didn’t exist in 1983.
At that time, she said, she had a radio, a hanging microphone, a pad of paper and something to write with. Times for the calls, responses, arrivals and clearing scenes got recorded on time clock cards, she said.
Dispatchers had to keep track which cards or punches went with which calls, she said, and she had to learn a form of shorthand.
It had been enough years after her typing classes in high school that she’d forgotten most of the method, so she improvised.
“I was the fastest two-finger typist you ever saw,” Gregg said.
As the years went by, she said, some incidents would make a mark, like the shooting of Florida State Trooper Nick Sottile Sr., and also a series of riots in Highway Park, before the neighborhood started revitalizing 10-15 years ago.
Rob Jordan, head of the Sheriff’s Office IT Department, said Gregg has been dedicated to the agency.
“Every time we called for her, she was there,” Jordan said.
Sheriff Paul Blackman is now the fourth sheriff to work with Gregg. She came in under Sheriff Joe Shepherd and worked with Sheriff Howard “Howie” Godwin and Sheriff Susan Benton.
“Bonnie (Gregg) will tell you what’s on her mind,” Blackman said Tuesday.
He then turned to Brannan and thanked her for letting them have Gregg for 39 years.
Brannan told the Highlands News-Sun, outside of the party, that it was probably inevitable that Gregg would work with the Sheriff’s Office. Brannan worked there herself as a deputy — four years on road patrol followed by a stint with the Sebring Police Department and work fighting against child abuse and sexual crimes.
Brannan met her own husband, Capt. James “Jim” Brannon, at the Sheriff’s Office, as well. She has nothing but good things to say about all their time there, but especially good things to say about Gregg.
“I’m just so proud that she was so dedicated all those years,” Sue Brannan said. “With her, it was always family, and then the job.”
From here on out, Gregg said, it’s family only: No job.