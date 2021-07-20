SEBRING — The final day of the Bonobilt wrestling tournament was Sunday at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring as 12 and under, middle school and high school wrestlers came from various parts of the state to attend and participate.
Well organized, the event kept the matches and action moving throughout the day with the placement standings for each group and weight classification listed below:
12 and Under 58/63: 1st Place — Alexander Nassiff of Charlotte; 2nd Place — Liam Parker of Caveman Wrestling Club; 3rd Place — Daemeon Coleman of Unattached; 4th Place — Jayden Coleman of Unattached; 5th Place — Austin Horton of Dark Side.
12 and Under 78/82: 1st Place — Jake Austin of Charlotte; 2nd Place — Riley Alcantar of Panda Wrestling Alliance; 3rd Place — Brentley Crawley of Seminole County Wrestling Club; 4th Place — Zachary Leto of Caveman Wrestling Club.
12 and Under – 92: 1st Place — Logan Price of Seminole County Wrestling Club; 2nd Place — Jaydon Trigueros of Team Kombat; 3rd Place — Gable Herl of Golden Bears Wrestling Club.
12 and Under – 98: 1st Place — Bruce Li of unattached; 2nd Place — Jackson Vang of Charlotte; 3rd Place — Mateo Gonzalez of NWC.
12 and Under – 135: 1st Place — Thomas Thorne of Seminole County Wrestling Club; 2nd Place — Kaid Springfield of Green Machine.
MIDDLE SCHOOL 99/105: 1st Place — Tristan Carter of Peru; 2nd Place — Elijah Marin of Kowboys Attack; 3rd Place — Mario Del Vecchio of Creeks Wrestling; 4th Place — Darion Shannon of Hollywood Hooligans.
MIDDLE SCHOOL 127/132: 1st Place — Kyle King of FL Scorpions; 2nd Place — Antonio Riviere of Lobos Den Wrestling; 3rd Place — Jackson Judy of Brandon; 4th Place — Nicholas Marcoguiseppe of unattached.
MIDDLE SCHOOL 100: 1st Place — Mario Del Vecchio of Creeks Wrestling; 2nd Place — Bruce Li of unattached; 3rd Place — Mateo Gonzalez of NWC; 4th Place — Darion Shannon of Hollywood Hooligans.
HIGH SCHOOL 106/113: 1st Place — Maximus Brady of Irons Elite Wrestling; 2nd Place — Evan Martinez of SOWA.
HIGH SCHOOL – 120: 1st Place — Santiago Valdes of Miami Beach; 2nd Place — Jose Lugo of Attack; 3rd Place — Gustavo Alvarado of Hollywood Hooligans; 4th Place — Jonny Sopher of Treasure Coast Wrestling Club.
HIGH SCHOOL – 126: 1st Place — Tyrell Robby of Miami Beach; 2nd Place — Damian Rodriguez of Caveman Wrestling Club; 3rd Place — Nathan Honhart of SARASOTA; 4th Place — Ryan Scott of Unattached.
HIGH SCHOOL – 132: 1st Place — Andrew Austin of Charlotte; 2nd Place — Michael Fister of Northridge; 3rd Place — Oslow Odegaard of Caveman Wrestling Club; 4th Place — Isaac Badell of Lobos Den Wrestling; 5th Place — Bransford Stone of Highlands Elite Wrestling; 6th Place — Cindy Rodriguez of Kissimmee Osceola.
HIGH SCHOOL – 138: 1st Place — John Vadyak of Charlotte; 2nd Place — Jerry Molina of Miami Beach; 3rd Place — Emmanuel Celestin of Hollywood Hooligans; 4th Place — David Cortez of Seminole County Wrestling Club; 5th Place — Ashton Deglace of Miramar; 6th Place — Jack Duke of Treasure Coast Wrestling Club; 7th Place — Talia Lugo of Attack.
HIGH SCHOOL – 145: 1st Place — Clayton Smith of Utica; 2nd Place — Jeo Colome of Hollywood Hooligans; 3rd Place — Colten Byrd of Palm City; 4th Place — John Graul Jr. of Hollywood Hooligans; 5th Place — Joseph Romero of Tomahawk
HIGH SCHOOL – 152: 1st Place — Melvin Ewen III of Kowboys Attack; 2nd Place — Austin Smith of Utica; 3rd Place — Ethan Wigutow of St. Thomas Aquinas High School; 4th Place — Juan Nazario of Miami Beach; 5th Place — Aidan Garrity of Tampa Bay Tiger Wrestling.
HIGH SCHOOL – 160: 1st Place — Bransen Byrd of Palm City; 2nd Place — Jaiden Forbes of Miami Beach; 3rd Place — Zaiden Bucknor of Hollywood Hooligans; 4th Place — Ryan Watson of Caveman Wrestling Club; 5th Place — Lucas Amaya of Lobos Den Wrestling; 6th Place — Dustin Springfield of Green Machine; 7th Place — Cael Herl of Golden Bears Wrestling Club; 8th Place — Noah Myrick of Caveman Wrestling Club; 9th Place — Ashton Springfield of Green Machine.
HIGH SCHOOL – 170: 1st Place — Jaiden Forbes of Miami Beach; 2nd Place — Darian Torres of Lobos Den Wrestling; 3rd Place — Benjamin Bramlett of Caveman Wrestling Club; 4th Place — Erniet Perez of Miami Beach.
HIGH SCHOOL 182/195: 1st Place — Shemar Barthelus of Miramar; 2nd Place — Aiden Vega of Garage Boyz/Girlz Wrestling; 3rd Place — Baxter Hoffman of Caveman Wrestling Club.
For individual match results, visit trackwrestling.com.