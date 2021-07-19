SEBRING – The first day of the Bonobilt Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at the Alan Jay Arena featured young wrestlers ages 10 and under in exciting and intense mat action.
“Absolutely happy with the turnout today” said Ernie Bono, Founder of Bonobilt. “We always say a successful tournament starts on time and we had some great competition. The parents were wonderful and the coaches were great. Everything ran smooth.”
“Again, I can’t say enough about what Visit Sebring has done for us. They gave us the keys to the Ferrari, we just had to make sure not to drive it in the ditch.”
Broken down by age groups and weight, the placement results for Saturday’s events are as follows:
6U – 55: 1st Place — Lucas Alexander Ducos of Attack; 2nd Place — Elizabeth Eder of NBWA; 3rd Place — Ashton DeCarlo of Attack; 4th Place — Grayson Marchbank of Charlotte.
8U — 8U 53/56: 1st Place — Mayer Brady of Irons Elite Wrestling; 2nd Place — KelliBelle Bono of NBWA; 3rd Place — Landon Pease of Title Town Wrestling Academy; 4th Place — Dallas Merino of Attack; 5th Place — Jace Young of Graham Eagles; 6th Place — Eli Cash of Attack.
8U — 8u 85/95: 1st Place — Ivan Eder of NBWA; 2nd Place — Cannon Leal of Highlands Elite Wrestling.
10U — 10U 59/63: 1st Place — Brandon Richardson Jr of TitleTown; 2nd Place — Nieko Labbe of Club Meg Sebastian; 3rd Place — Daemeon Coleman of Panda Wrestling Alliance; 4th Place — Maxwell Goldin of American Top Team Moco Wrestling; 5th Place — Jayden Coleman of Panda Wrestling Alliance; 6th Place — Luke Whitmer of Cape Coral Heat; 7th Place — Annamarie Eder of NBWA; 8th Place — Cato Leal of Highlands Elite Wrestling’
10U — 10U 67/71: 1st Place — Cano Austin of Charlotte; 2nd Place — Trey Longano of Dark Side; 3rd Place — Maxwell Goldin of Unattached; 4th Place — Zachary Kellner of Citrus Wrestling club.
10U – 77: 1st Place — Ivan Eder of NBWA; 2nd Place — Joseph Obstaculo of Dark Side; 3rd Place — Igor Borisov of Borisov; 4th Place — Dalton Barrs of Charlotte.
10U – 105: 1st Place — Joseph Foalima of Dogs of War; 2nd Place — Jackson Vang of Charlotte.
Also participating were some wrestlers from the newly formed Highlands Elite Wrestling Club coached by Dennis Bogusky.
“Highlands County has had good wrestling in the past” said Bogusky “and we are trying to rebuild on that for the youth program. I think that tournaments like this are beneficial because they give exposure to the club, gives our kids experience as well as brings events to Sebring which is good in general.”
“This was a great tournament” said parent of two wrestlers, Chris Leal “Both of my boys just started wrestling and they did a wonderful job working with them in the clinics and learning from NCAA champions.”
Sunday events featured middle and high school age wrestlers.