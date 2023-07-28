Covered in a blue cloth and situated under an aluminum shelter sat the newest addition to the Heartland Library System. The grand opening ceremony of the Integrated Library System (ILS) AutoLend Vending Library was held Wednesday morning at the Spring Lake Improvement District’s (SLID) community center at 209 Spring Lake Blvd.
Reading enthusiasts arrived under the oaks to check out the high-tech machine. A ribbon was cut before the cloth was pulled down, creating a dramatic atmosphere for the unveiling. The event was hosted by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and the county’s library system. Representatives from SLID who helped with the site preparation were on hand to see the fruits of their labor.
Highlands Library System Manager Vikki Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony, which was mercifully short, considering the heat.
“It’s always been a dream of the library’s to be at the forefront of new and innovative ideas and to ensure that as many individuals as possible, benefit from the free resources provided by the libraries,” Brown said. “Through the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and the partnership with the Spring Lake Improvement District, we’ve had the opportunity to launch our new, answer to expanded library services with our ILS AutoLend Vending Library machine.”
The ILS resembles a snack vending machine. Quarters won’t get eaten by this machine as it doesn’t take money. The machine works for all with a Heartland Library Cooperative card, not just residents of the subdivision.
The machine will scan the card then patrons can make a selection and the ILS dispenses it. Readers can reserve books and return books through the machine. The vending machine can hold hundreds of books, depending on how they are stacked inside. Brown said the inventory will be inventoried and replaced often. Currently there are books and DVDs inside. Board games and video games will be in stock soon.
“I think it’s going to be really nice,” Kathy Tindall said. “We use the library a lot.”
Kathy and her husband Dale are both readers and are looking forward to the convenience of the library in their own neighborhood. Bill Spears gave the ILS a thumbs up and is looking forward to using it as well. Phil Gentry is a Spring Lake resident and feels the ILS will get a lot of use from those in neighboring Lorida.
Unfortunately, the ILS machine was being worked on remotely by the company so, guests weren’t able to see it in action. Brown said the ILS should become operational by Thursday.
Brown explained the idea for the machine was born out of what the library could do in the event of another pandemic like COVID. This is the second ILS of its kind in Florida, the first is in Cape Coral. Polk County does have a vending library but it is an older model.