Covered in a blue cloth and situated under an aluminum shelter sat the newest addition to the Heartland Library System. The grand opening ceremony of the Integrated Library System (ILS) AutoLend Vending Library was held Wednesday morning at the Spring Lake Improvement District’s (SLID) community center at 209 Spring Lake Blvd.

Reading enthusiasts arrived under the oaks to check out the high-tech machine. A ribbon was cut before the cloth was pulled down, creating a dramatic atmosphere for the unveiling. The event was hosted by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and the county’s library system. Representatives from SLID who helped with the site preparation were on hand to see the fruits of their labor.

