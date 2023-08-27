COVID-19 is still making the rounds through Highlands County, though not as heavily as at the height of the pandemic or the emergence of previous variants.
One reason for this, health officials have said, is that vaccination boosters have reduced the incidents and/or severity of infections.
That doesn’t mean you can’t catch it. The coronavirus may not kill you, but the new strains are bringing new symptoms, including digestive distress. For now, the overall levels of infection remain low compared to previous years.
Also, Moderna has reported initial data indicating that its updated COVID vaccine is effective against the “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants in humans, according to Reuters global news organization.
The shots are pending approval from health regulators in the United States, Europe and elsewhere, Reuters reports, but appear to be effective at neutralizing the Eris subvariant, the nickname for EG.5, which is similar to the XBB.1.5 subvariant and a sub-lineage of the still-dominant Omicron variant.
Reuters states that EG.5 accounted for about more than 17% of COVID cases in the U.S., based on the latest government data. Infections from Fornax, officially known as FL 1.5.1, have also begun to rise.
COVID-related hospitalizations in the U.S. have gone up more than 40% from June, Reuters reports, but remain more than 90% below the peak levels hit during the Omicron outbreak in January 2022.
The Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center states that Florida saw 46,170 new infections this past week, approximately a 10th of the record high of 423,150 set from Jan. 3-9, 2022.
Likewise, last week saw 390 deaths, less than the 2,468 record seen from Sept. 13-19, 2021.
The World Health Organization has classified EG.5 as a “variant of interest,” to be more closely watched than others because its mutations might make it more contagious or severe.
Forbes magazine has reported that some experts are recommending people wait for the new shots instead of getting the current bivalent booster. In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax formulate new booster shots as “monovalent,” protecting only against the XBB.1.5 variant and other XBB sublineages.
Those new vaccines may be ready by late September but probably won’t be widely available until October, according to CBS News reports.
A report published in Nature Medicine noted that the currently available booster offers good protection against COVID, but variant-specific shots would give about 1.6 times that immunity.
Do you get a booster now or later?
Dr. Abraar Karan, a infectious disease fellow at Stanford interviewed by NPR, stated that the dominant variant in the U.S. is EG.5, and neither the current booster nor the booster coming this fall is an exact match although the fall booster will be “closer to that strain.”
As with anything, people should discuss the matter with their doctor and make their best choice, he said, but he advised waiting for the better match this fall.