Getting shot to health

A man gets a COVID-19 vaccination in this photo from the Centers for Disease Control Foundation site about COVID-19 resources for community-based organizations. With new subvariants on the rise, people may want to sign up for boosters, but some experts are advising they wait for the best boosters this fall.

 COURTESY/CDC FOUNDATION

COVID-19 is still making the rounds through Highlands County, though not as heavily as at the height of the pandemic or the emergence of previous variants.

One reason for this, health officials have said, is that vaccination boosters have reduced the incidents and/or severity of infections.

Recommended for you