Mets Correa Baseball

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa rounds third base during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.

 MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK — Carlos Correa was in the St. Regis San Francisco with his parents, brother and in-laws, ready to head to Oracle Park for his introductory news conference. That’s when agent Scott Boras asked the prized player to meet him in room 1212.

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, had called Boras at 8 a.m. PST Tuesday morning, three hours before the scheduled announcement.

Recommended for you