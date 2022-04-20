SEBRING — Anthony Joshua Borgesano, 19, of Orlando, was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Thursday evening for an incident on April 11. Borgesano is being held without bail and is facing charges of sexual assault by someone over 18 years of age on a victim under 12 years of age, interfering with custody, kidnapping a minor to sexually assault under 13 years old, obscene communication to travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child, cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Service report, the family of the victim called 911 to report the child as being kidnapped. The family reported the suspect and the child were in a silver Nissan 350Z. The driver would later be identified as Borgesano. The family followed the suspect and were able to advise dispatch updates on their locations.
Before the deputies arrived, the victim was able to jump out of the car and was “recovered” by the family and the suspect fled. The family was able to give a description of the car and specific stickers on it.
The report states the young victim left the house without permission to meet who she thought was a 15-year-old named “Michael” at the Dollar General in the Spring Lake area. The child was interviewed and her computer and cell phone were taken for evidence.
The detective located photos and videos and found the suspect’s name was really Anthony. HCSO said the victim met Anthony via the online game Roblox. Communication was also found through Instagram. Multiple videos on TikTok showed the suspect with the Nissan 350Z. A detective was able to identify his Orlando residence from watching the videos.
HCSO coordinated with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Borgesano was arrested in Ocoee on Thursday and booked into Orange County Jail. He was brought back to Highlands on Thursday to face his charges.
HCSO confirmed Anthony shares the address on his driver’s license with his father, Nicholas F. Borgesano, a registered sex offender on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offenders and Predators Search website. Nicholas Borgesano’s status is released — subject to registration.