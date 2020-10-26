In typical fashion and in time for Halloween, boogeymen old and new surface to further taint the upcoming election. One of the most desperate is the misplaced focus on Hunter Biden, a man who isn't running for anything but happens to be the son of one who is. I could point out the the spawn of Mr. Trump are under investigation for questionable activities of the Trump organization and how the so called Trump Foundation was shut down for illegal foundation practices.
Another classic ghost from the right wind echo chamber is that voting in a Democrat would turn the U.S. into a socialist nation. America is a socialist nation. It's a democratic republic that heavily utilizes socialist programs. Social Security, Medicare, public schools, FEMA, gas tax, etc., are all socialistic programs to this misused catch word is a big nothing. One writer indicated that those who wish a socialized government should move to one. No need to. We're already there despite whatever pretty bow you tie around it.
One of my personal favorites among boogeyman is the scam of 'religious liberty'. This is just a vehicle to promote discrimination while lurking behind some superstitious hoax. We certainly have a right to worship or not to at all. What we don't have is a right to weaponize beliefs against others.
So the cycle of big nothings continue unabated as we wind down to the day when it will be determined whether America changes direction or continues to wallow in fabricated spew and fantasy.
Horace Markley
Sebring