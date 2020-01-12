SEBRING — The National Association of Realtors has announced that C.D. “Chip” Boring, a Realtor and broker/owner of RE/MAX Realty Plus from Sebring, has become a Golden “R” investor in the Realtors Political Action Committee. RPAC is a national bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Highlands County residents and across the country.
Boring has supported RPAC for 30 years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors since 1980 and currently holds the nationally recognized certification of GRI (Graduate Realtor Institute) and CRS (Certified Residential Specialist). He currently serves on the Florida Realtor Board of Directors and is a member of the Legislative Committee. He has also served as president of the state association in 1999.
“I support RPAC because doing so is important to my profession,” Boring said.
Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of pro-real estate candidates across the United States. The purpose of RPAC is to elect and support officials who advance in the interests of real estate professionals and their home buying, selling and investing clients. In addition, RPAC uses its resources to develop public policies that make it easier for consumers to own homes and build their communities through commercial investment.
Boring’s investments will be applied to supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions, and the very future of the real estate industry.
Current Realtor priorities include working with Congress and the administration to craft long-term reform of the nation’s infrastructure; tracking additional changes to the tax code to ensure reforms are understood by and beneficial to our members; and educating lawmakers about the importance of protecting the availability of 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage financing.
The National Association of Realtors, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industry.