Pass-Rushing Showdown Football

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) follows a play during an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa.

 PETER JONELEIT/AP PHOTO

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas star Micah Parsons sees himself and fellow All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa of San Francisco as entertainers in their divisional playoff.

It’s just more of a sideshow, in Parsons’ view, compared to the bigger plot of who moves on to the NFC championship game.

Recommended for you