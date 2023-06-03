Retired U.S. Army Col. Raymond “Boz” Bossert has accepted the job offer and contract as Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District’s new general manager.
Dan Stegall, serving as general manager at this time, announced Friday that Bossert had accepted the job and could start work as early as Aug. 1.
Bossert must work out a 60-day notice with the Village of Port Edwards, Wisconsin, where he’s currently the village administrator over a staff and area comparable to Sun ‘N Lake.
The Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors will still need to officially accept his signed contract, but they all expressed relief at their last regular meeting with finding a new general manager.
The process has taken several months, during which Stegall has managed the district.
“I will be keeping him in the loop for all things Sun ‘N Lake in the interim,” Stegall said, “so he should be able to take over pretty quick, and I can get back to being an old retired guy.”
“My golf game is suffering, and my bass boat is dry rotting in my garage,” Stegall added.
The district has struggled in the last couple of years to secure and retain a long-term general manager who can hold the post as long as Tanya Cannady, who started with the district in March 2015 and resigned in February 2021 to serve as Business Services director for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Stegall stepped in to hold the post while the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors looked for a new manager. By October 2021, they had hired Chris Shoemaker from Fort Myers, formerly of Sebring, to take their top spot.
However, between the difficulties of recovering from years of lapsed maintenance on infrastructure and damage from Hurricane Ian, Shoemaker had departed by the start of 2023, putting Stegall back at the general manager’s desk.
The search for a new general manager has been on since then.