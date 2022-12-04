Supreme Court Gay Rights

Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. The Supreme Court is being warned about the potentially dire consequences of a case next week involving Smith, a Christian graphic artist, who objects to designing wedding websites for same-sex couples.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is being warned about the potentially dire consequences of a case next week involving a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Rule for the designer and the justices will expose not only same-sex couples but also Black people, immigrants, Jews, Muslims and others to discrimination, liberal groups say.

Recommended for you