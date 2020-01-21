The same day the Highlands News-Sun editorial was discussing the rising cost of health care, the state news section noted that the House health-care panel approved a bill that would scrap a ban on “boutique” hospitals.
This in spite of studies that have shown that care in these institutions has been more expensive, and the loss of revenue to hospitals would threaten their financial existence.
Hospitals cannot turn away the poor patients, but you can bet your life the “boutiques” will.
In their wisdom, the Florida politicians have eliminated the mandate for any new health care facilities to have a Certificate of Need that requires proof of the lack and need for similar facilities in the area construction is proposed. This mandate has worked well in 36 states (including Florida) to be an impediment to unrestrained for-profit as well as non-profit hospitals saturating the state.
Sadly, this bill (hB6059) sponsored by Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen of Fort Myers will assure for-profit hospital construction to continue (on steroids).
It does nothing but serve the special interests and boost the spiraling cost of health care in Florida.
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid