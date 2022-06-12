A 66-year-old Bowling Green woman was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on East County Line Road at 4:30 p.m. According a Florida Highway Patrol report, the woman, driving an SUV, was traveling west on East County Line Road and was west of County Road 664A.
Another SUV, driven by a 24-yer-old Avon Park man, was traveling east on East County Line Road, when the Bowling Green driver crossed into the eastbound lane and the right front of her SUV hit the front of the other SUV.
The woman was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital and later died. The Avon Park man suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the FHP report.
The crash remains under investigation.