SEBRING — John Bowman, and his company Bowman Steel, have been huge supporters of our military veterans, not just in Highlands County but across the state. Bowman Steel was the logical sponsor for the Highlands News-Sun’s 2021 Highlander Award for Veteran of the Year, presented this year to the late Marco Espinosa.
Bowman said, “These men and women deserve our gratitude for their willingness to serve this country and help protect our rights and our freedoms. Next time you exercise the freedom of speech, to vote, to move freely about the country, to protect your family, and gather in your house of worship, you should thank a veteran. Then we all have our freedom because of veterans and the sacrifices they made.”