SEBRING — John Bowman, and his company Bowman Steel, have been huge supporters of our military veterans, not just in Highlands County but across the state. Bowman Steel was the logical sponsor for the Highlands News-Sun’s 2021 Highlander Award for Veteran of the Year, presented this year to the late Marco Espinosa.
Bowman said, “These men and women deserve our gratitude for their willingness to serve this country and help protect our rights and our freedoms. Next time you exercise the freedom of speech, to vote, to move freely about the country, to protect your family, and gather in your house of worship, you should thank a veteran. Then we all have our freedom because of veterans and the sacrifices they made.”
Bowman was instrumental in the placement of the The War Dog Memorial in front of the Avon Park Community Center.
Bowman Steel has been a leader in the structural steel industry for three decades. As a dedicated partner to major general contractors, the company has established a strong reputation for delivering all projects on time and on budget.
The company’s strategic focus is twofold: structural steel erection and miscellaneous steel fabrication. These critical stages are completed for each assignment with relentless attention to quality and safety.
To learn more about Bowman Steel, visit bowmansteel.com/ Bowman Steel is at 6814 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, or call 239-303-9739.