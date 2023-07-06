Sebring police officers arrested Ricky Daniel Cross and charged him with stealing cigarettes, beef jerky, and electronics from the back of a store owner’s car.
The crime occurred on May 18; Cross is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
According to police, the owner of a local smoke shop had been unloading product from the back of his Mercedes SUV when he and a helper went to a gas station a short distance away to get a drink.
As they entered the gas station, they saw another man in shorts and sandals exit the gas station. When they bought their drinks and exited, a woman asked the store owner if the Mercedes SUV parked outside his shop belonged to him. When he said he was the SUV’s owner, the woman told him that a man had stolen boxes from the back of the vehicle.
That’s when the store/SUV owner allegedly spotted Cross running away with a box on his shoulder.
The store owner got in his SUV and drove around looking for the alleged thief. When he saw Cross looking inside a Dumpster, the store owner moved in. The store owner and his helper held Cross down until police arrived.
Police officers identified 21 boxes of cigarettes worth $696.62; three boxes of beef jerky; an Apple Pro laptop worth $1,400; and a $200 computer mouse.
After Cross was handcuffed and put in the police cruiser, they found small amounts of heroin, cocaine and oxycodone.
Cross told police the two men started beating him for no reason; that he had found the box on the ground and no one had claimed it; and said he had no connection to the stolen laptop or mouse.
Police charged Cross with burglary of a motor vehicle (possible five years); grand theft of less than $5,000 (possible five years); possession of cocaine (possible five years); heroin (possible five years); and oxycodone (possible five years).
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, July 6.