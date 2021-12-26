Are you ready to celebrate Boxing Day? It’s a tradition in the United Kingdom and former British colonies throughout the world. As with many international holidays, celebrations are as varied as the people who celebrate it. What follows is a list gleaned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the BBC and CBC advise any celebrants to wear masks, maintain two meters of social distancing — more than six feet — or celebrate remotely via television or the internet.
CanadaIn Canada, lots of people think of Boxing Day as a time for shopping, the CBC reports. Many stores have sales the day after Christmas, although it’s reported that much of that shopping may take place online this year.
UK, Australia, New Zealand
In Britain (the United Kingdom), Australia and New Zealand, Boxing Day is also a day for sports, with people both watching and playing soccer, rugby and cricket.
In the days before television, the BBC reports that Britain would have a full day of soccer matches on Dec. 25. After eating, fans would pop on hats and gloves to watch at grounds all across the U.K. However, attitudes changed in the 1950s towards playing sports on Christmas Day. The final Christmas Day match took place in 1957.
Boxing Day has also become the day for leftovers: turkey curry, turkey pies and turkey sandwiches.
IrelandIreland celebrates St. Stephen’s Day, with an old tradition of people dressing up in costumes, often made of straw, and parading a fake bird on top of a decorated pole. According to legends, the bird was a wren, said to have once betrayed Irish soldiers, the CBC reports. To avoid bad luck, homes and businesses give out money and treats to the costumed people.
Called Wren Day, such celebrations still happen in some parts of Ireland, Newfoundland and Labrador.
BahamasIn the Bahamas, Boxing Day marks the start of Junkanoo, a week-long festival until New Year’s Day. It’s believed Junkanoo began in the 18th century, when slaves were given a break from forced labor to celebrate African traditions. Usually, Bahamians hold parades during Junkanoo, wear costumes and masks and hold street parties with music.