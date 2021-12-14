SEBRING — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Michael Demeritte Jr., 28, of Boynton Beach, on Saturday in connection with a homicide on Nancessowee Avenue in Sebring on Dec. 8. Demeritte is being held without bail in the Palm Beach County Jail on a violation of condition of release. He will be extradited to Highlands County to face charges of homicide, grand theft auto and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
According to Sebring Police Department’s public information officer, Commander Curtis Hart, officers were dispatched to the Nancessowee home about 5:13 p.m. A neighbor saw a door open to the victim’s home and thought it odd. The witness walked into the home and found a homicide scene inside.
When the officers arrived, they determined the victim was a 51-year-old male. During the investigation, it was determined the victim’s vehicle was missing. The investigation pointed to the vehicle being in Palm Beach County.
Hart said they called PBCSO, who was very helpful. They recovered the vehicle on Saturday and took Demeritte into custody.
Sebring PD updated the case on Monday with a search for the victim’s iPhone, which is believed to be discarded somewhere along Lakeview Drive near downtown Sebring. Hart said they are unsure of the model.
If you or anyone you know has found the phone or has any information about the case, call Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108. You can remain anonymous and could earn up to a $5,000 reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.