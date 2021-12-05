I remember it, as if it were today. In 1977, sitting in a darkened theater, watching Luke Skywalker get on his hovercraft speedster and then racing off into the desert, I said to my date, “I need to get me one of those.”
She just shook her head.
Boys and their toys. I realized then that she wasn’t for me. What she should have done was politely pat me on the arm, and say “You would look good on one of those.”
Boys need their toys, or at least to imagine themselves with those toys – even if we can’t afford it. We never really grow up.
Over 20 years later, in 1999, I remember sitting in a darkened theater, watching Anakin Skywalker race off into the desert on his hovercraft pod racer. I leaned over and said to my date, “I need to get me one of those.”
She patted me on the arm and said, “You would look good on one of those.”
Ladies, that answer is one reason why I’ve been married to the same woman almost 40 years. She understands and humors, boys and their toys. Even the ones we just fantasize about.
In 2008, on a Saturday morning, I remember leaping out of my home office chair and yelling to my wife, “I found it.”
She came quickly into the office and said, “Found what?”
It was the brand-new all electric Tesla Roadster. “I need to get me one of those. It’s only just over $100,000!”
My wife patted me on the arm and said, “You would look good in one of those.”
A boy can dream, can’t he?
I’ve found my new dream. The XTurismo Limited Edition – a brand-new vehicle out of Japan. It looks a lot like Luke Skywalker’s hovercraft speedster. In fact, it is a hovercraft speedster.
Just like Luke Skywalker’s speedster, it has no wheels, just skids to rest on the ground when landed. The XTurismo uses drone technology to create the airborne lift and forward thrust. It currently has limited range of 40 minutes and a top speed of just 60 miles an hour. A toy, really.
Those who are students of technology understand the first versions are always too expensive, too slow and don’t seem to have much practical purpose. The technology visionaries then take the slow expensive prototype and imagine, what if it were one-tenth the price and 10 times faster.
What if in 10 or 20 years the hovercraft speedster lasted 400 minutes without needing to be charged, could reach top speeds of 600 miles an hour and cost the same or less as today’s Harley Davidson motorcycle?
Our country just passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to fix yesterday’s infrastructure technology. I wonder how long yesterday’s technology will be relevant and if we shouldn’t have allocated a little more of that trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to help create tomorrow’s infrastructure.
That XTurismo is a glimpse into the future.
Of course, I told my wife, “I need to get me one of these. It’s only $700,000.”
She patted my arm and said, “You would look good in one of those.”
A boy can dream, can’t he?
Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .