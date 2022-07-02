Nicholas Forthofer, Senior, Sebring – Forthofer claimed the boys state bowling title with a memorable performance that saw him average 231 for 19 games. The boys team captain, Forthofer played a big part in Sebring’s team success this season and came up big when it mattered most. Forthofer qualified No. 11 in singles at the state tournament and defeated the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 qualifiers on his way to the title.
A Moody
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Latest e-Edition
Associated Press News
- Rescuers recover 26 dead from mudslide in India's northeast
- AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:16 a.m. EDT
- South Africans struggle in the dark to cope with power cuts
- White Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2
- Chinese Taipei Baseball Association to Welcome Over 200 Delegates from 138 Countries for First Time Since COVID-19