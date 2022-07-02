No. 3 Forthofer

Nicholas Forthofer is all smiles after clinching the State Championship.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Nicholas Forthofer, Senior, Sebring – Forthofer claimed the boys state bowling title with a memorable performance that saw him average 231 for 19 games. The boys team captain, Forthofer played a big part in Sebring’s team success this season and came up big when it mattered most. Forthofer qualified No. 11 in singles at the state tournament and defeated the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 qualifiers on his way to the title.

