It was a banner year for the Sebring boys cross country team, which qualified for the state meet. The Blue Streaks had a well-rounded team, receiving contributions from all of the runners.
Nicholas Colbert, Junior, Sebring – Colbert led the Blue Streaks with a third-place finish at the Class 2A-District 6 meet with a time of 16:49.9. He paced Sebring at the regional meet and at the state meet.
Daniel Morgan, Senior, Sebring – Morgan placed seventh at the district meet for the Blue Streaks with a time of 17:16.9 and was 20th at the regional meet. He was second among Blue Streak runners at the state meet.
Jacob Delong, Junior, Sebring – Delong was 14th for Sebring at the district meet with a time of 18:11.2 and followed that up with a solid time of 17:42.4 at regionals to help Sebring advance to state, where he turned in a 17:38.5.
Gerald Schoen, Senior, Sebring – Schoen was 19h for the Blue Streaks at the district meet in 18:22.1 and finished in 18:21.7 at regionals.
David Stephens, Junior Sebring – Stephens placed 22nd for the Blue Streaks at the district meet with a time of 18:31.6. Was fifth among Sebring runners at the state meet.