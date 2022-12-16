SEBRING — Moms work hard for their kids, single moms especially.
That’s why the Highlands Ridge LGA 9-Hole Ladies teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Sebring to provide a day of “shopping for mom” for children on Wednesday afternoon.
The Highlands Ridge LGA 18-Hole Ladies gathered all kinds of gifts, from perfumes, soaps and candles to kitchen items, books and clothes — including festive fuzzy Christmas socks.
“They created a special Christmas workshop,” said Janice Rearick, chief operating officer for the Boys & Girls Club.
“Can you imagine being 10 years old, with no control of your life?” Rearick asked. “We’re focusing on moms because we know the hard work they do.”
Brenda Scruton of the 9-Hole Ladies, who credits Rearick with the idea, said they used to just help one family a year, but got the idea this time that they could do more.
The shop, set up in a back room at the Boys & Girls Club on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, had gifts displayed on tables, decorations on the walls and a flood of red, white and green paper with festive red confetti, arranged by Site Director Vernetta Bolton.
Each child had an “escort elf” — one of the 9-Hole Ladies — to help them pick out a gift, then that person or another “elf” would help them wrap it. Basically, it worked as a one-stop shop.
Fifth grader Sanii Forbes and her fourth grade brother Judah Charlery each picked out gifts with help from Scruton. Yenielis Fernandez, also a fifth grader, got help from both Glenda Haas in picking her gift and from Mary Ann Beyer in wrapping it.
When asked how she liked the event, Fernandez, focused on her wrapping, said, “It’s very nice.”
Haas then lent wrapping help to fifth grader Cameron Rivers, while Rhoda Thiel helped third grader Z’riah Perdue wrap her large-boxed gift.
Bolton, a 26-year veteran at shepherding kids, helped them file in and out of the store and cut labels for their packages.
“We’re having so much fun; this gets us in the Christmas spirit,” Shine said.
Rearick said this whole thing brought back memories for her.
“When I was a single mom, a neighbor took my kid shopping for Christmas. That was meaningful,” said Rearick, recalling how it started a great relationship between her kids and that couple.
“They wanted to do it [the] next year,” she said.
When asked if the 9-Hole Ladies would do this event next year, Shine said she didn’t know.
“If we don’t do this one, we will do another,” Shine said.
She said the 9-Hole Ladies try to provide some Christmas cheer every holiday season. This year, with so many giving ladies, she said, it was easy to provide shopping for mom.
When asked about how much fun this year was, Bolton said, “I want to do [this] next year. We’ve got so many gifts.”
When asked how she’d top it, Bolton said she did not know yet.
“It’s all fun,” Thiel said.
