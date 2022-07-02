Golf is a favorite pastime in Highlands County, so it’s little surprise there are plenty of talented youth golfers. Many cut their teeth on the Sertoma Junior Tour and are shooting solid scores by the time they reach high school.
Trent Bray, Sophomore, Sebring – Bray led the Blue Streaks with a score of 82 at the Class 2A-District 8 tournament and followed that up with an 86 at the regional tournament. Bray averaged 40.9 strokes for nine holes on the season.
Jack DuPriest, Junior, Sebring – DuPriest fired an 88 at the district tournament and came back with a team-best 80 at regionals. DuPriest averaged 41.1 strokes for the season.
Brayden Smith, Junior, Sebring – Smith shot at 88 at the district tournament and came through with an 85 in the regional tournament. For the season, Smith averaged 41.2 strokes.
Jay Walkup, Junior, Sebring – Walkup shot a 90 in the district tournament and matched that in the regional tournament with another 90. He averaged 45.7 strokes during the season.
Robby Hill, Senior, Lake Placid – Fired an 87 to lead the Green Dragons in the Class 1A-District 12 tournament.