Goalkeeper: Wesley Hair, Senior, Avon Park – Hair made 116 saves for the Red Devils this season, which is a school record, and also set the single-game record with 19 saves against DeSoto. Kept the Red Devils in a number of games.
Center Fullback: Lisandro Tovar, Senior, Lake Placid – Tovar was one of Lake Placid’s talented senior defenders, which was a big reason for the team’s success.
Center Fullback: Kennette Esquilin-Montanez, Senior, Avon Park — Esquilin-Montanez was a senior captain for the Red Devils and center defender for the team, which has made big strides over the past few seasons.
Right Fullback: Josh Lopez, Junior, Sebring – Lopez played outside defender for the Blue Streaks and was strong player in the back for Sebring.
Left Fullback: Issac Lopez, Senior, Lake Placid – Lopez was solid in the back for the Green Dragons, helping the team to another solid season.
Right Midfield: Etiel Palacious, Senior, Lake Placid – A team captain, Palacious was a solid defender for the Green Dragons, who also chipped in offensively with a goal and five assists.
Left Midfield: Fernando Hernandez, Junior, Lake Placid – Hernandez was another player who gave strong two-way play and added a couple of goals and five assists.
Center Midfield: Omar Valencia-Calixtro, Freshman, Avon Park — Valencia-Calixtro was the Red Devils’ leading scorer as a freshman, finishing with nine goals and five assists on the season.
Center Midfield: Bryan Sanchez-Guzman, Junior, Avon Park – Sanchez-Guzman was a team captain who played every position for Avon Park and led the Red Devils with seven assists.
Forward: Adrian Mojica, Junior, Lake Placid – Mojica was a scoring machine for the Green Dragons, with his 27 goals and 12 assists both tops on the team.
Striker: Edvin Reyes, Junior, Lake Placid – Reyes scored 12 goals for the Green Dragons and also added five assists to finish with 29 points.