Highlands County teams have been pretty strong in swimming and diving in recent years and it was more of the same this year, with some excellent marks being turned in during the season.
Tyler Baker, Senior, Lake Placid – Baker swam on the Lake Placid 200-yard medley relay team that placed fifth at regionals. He also placed ninth at regionals in the 50 freestyle and was sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Charlie Arseneau, Junior, Lake Placid — Arseneau was also on the Lake Placid 200 medley relay team that was fifth at regionals. He also competed on the boys 200 freestyle relay that competed in regionals and earned a berth as an individual in the 100 breaststroke.
Eli Ming, Junior, Lake Placid – Ming was on the Lake Placid 200 medley relay team that was fifth at regionals and also qualified for regionals as an individual in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Keith Sigrist, Senior, Lake Placid – Swam on Lake Placid’s 200 medley relay team that placed fifth at regionals and also qualified for regionals in the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Bert Cox, Junior, Sebring – Was a member of Sebring’s 400 freestyle relay team that placed eighth at the regional meet. Qualified for regionals as an individual in the 100 backstroke.
Wyatt Lundy, Sophomore, Sebring — Was a member of Sebring’s 400 freestyle relay team that placed eighth at the regional meet and made regionals as an individual in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
Gavin Palasigue, Sophomore, Sebring — Was a member of Sebring’s 400 freestyle relay team that placed eighth at the regional meet and competed on the Blue Streaks’ 200 freestyle team that placed third in the district meet.
Jordan Shaffer, Sophomore, Sebring – Competed on Sebring’s 400 freestyle relay team that placed eighth at the regional meet and qualified for regionals in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.
Peyton Spencer, Senior, Sebring – Spencer placed third in the Class 2A-District 5 diving meet and came back and placed ninth in the regional meet, earning a trip to state.
Jack Barben, Junior, Avon Park – Barben advanced to regionals in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events and was the Red Devils’ leading boys scorer for the season.
Dorian Taylor, Sophomore, Avon Park – Placed second in the Class 1A-Region 2 meet in the diving competition, scoring 364.35 points. He placed seventh in the state meet.