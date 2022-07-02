Tennis is a popular sport in the Heartland and many pick it up at an early age, so they’re well-rounded players when they reach high school. That was evident with some solid play on the court this season.
Tristan Davis, Sophomore, Lake Placid – Davis had some nice wins for the Green Dragons at the No. 2 singles spot.
Kent Clark, Junior, Avon Park – Clark played at the No. 1 spot for the Red Devils, who fielded a team this season. He played tough and led by example.
Elijah De La Nuez, Senior, Sebring – De La Nuez was the FACA District Player of the Year for the Blue Streaks. Playing as the No. 1 player, De La Nuez was 9-3 in singles.
Kartik Ananthan, Junior, Sebring – Ananthan was 8-4 in singles as Sebring’s No. 2 player during the season and went 9-3 in doubles with De La Nuez.
Vivek Krishnadas, Freshman, Sebring – Krishnadas was 9-3 at No. 3 singles for the Blue Streaks and went 8-4 on the No. 2 doubles team.