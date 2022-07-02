Highlands County has plenty of talented athletes and track and field is one area where they can shine, using their natural abilities to compete.
Keveun Mason, Freshman, Lake Placid – Mason came up huge in the postseason, claiming the Class 2A-District 11 title in the 100 meters with a time of 10.90 and placed fourth in the 200. At regionals, he was fourth in the 100 and second in the 200 with a time of 22.60, earning a trip to state.
Hector Perez, Sophomore, Avon Park – Perez placed fourth in the 400 meters at the district meet and came back with a ninth-place finish in the regional meet with a time of 52.45.
Jacob Delong, Junior, Sebring – Delong placed second in the 1,600 meters at the district meet and followed that up with a seventh-place finish at the regional meet with a time of 4:35.65.
Daniel Morgan, Senior, Sebring – Morgan was second in the 3,200 at the district meet and turned around and placed eighth in the regional meet with a time of 10:40.60.
Jamesley Paul, Sophomore, Sebring – Paul was second in the high jump in the district meet with a leap of 5-7.75 and placed ninth in the regional meet.
Robert Swaine, Junior, Sebring – Swaine finished third in the discus in the district meet with a distance of 133-8 and followed up with a seventh-place effort in the regional meet.
Gerald Schoen, Senior, Sebring – Schoen captured the Class 2A-District 11 title in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:47.51 and placed 10th at the regional meet.