Highlands County boys weightlifters turned in some impressive marks, capturing district titles, a number of top-five regional finishers and several who placed in the top 10 at state.
Chris Martin, Freshman, Avon Park – Martin placed second for the Red Devils in the Class 1A-District 14 meet in the 119-pound class with a combined total of 240 pounds. He was fifth in the regional meet.
Kurtavius Terell, Freshman, Avon Park – Terell captured the district title in the 129-pound class and then placed fourth in the regional meet with a combined total of 270 pounds.
Sebastian Fleurimont, Sophomore, Avon Park – Fleurimont captured the district title in the 154-pound class and placed second in the regional meet with a combined total of 485 pounds. He placed 10th in the state meet.
Jakeem West, Senior, Avon Park – West captured the district title in the 199-pound class with a combined total of 415 pounds.
Jamall Charles, Senior, Avon Park – Charles cruised to the district title in the 219-pound class, lifting a combined 590 pounds, which was 175 pounds more than the second-place finisher. At regionals, Charles placed second at 600 pounds and he followed that up with a fifth place finish at state, again having a total of 600 pounds.
Tyreek Williams, Senior, Avon Park – Williams placed second at districts in the Unlimited class with a total of 525 pounds and finished fifth at regionals with a combined lift of 540 pounds.
Lewis Elijah, Sophomore, Sebring – Elijah captured the Class 2A-District 13 title at 129 pounds with a combined weight of 320 pounds and was seventh in the regional meet with 325 pounds.
Louis Calderone, Junior, Sebring – Calderone was the district champion in the 169-pound class with a combined total of 435 pounds. He was seventh at regionals with 465 pounds.
Josiah Taylor, Sophomore, Sebring – Josiah Taylor won the district title at 219 pounds with a combined total of 525 pounds and was fourth in the regional meet with 535 pounds.
Luke Swain, Junior, Sebring – Swain placed first in the Unlimited class at the district meet with a combined total of 625 pounds and was fourth in the regional meet.
Quentin Joyner, Senior, Sebring – Joyner was second at districts in the Unlimited class and placed fifth in the regional meet with a combined total of 610 pounds.