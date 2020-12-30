SEBRING — Family and friends remember Rich Bozeman as a gift to them and others, always encouraging those around him, especially the students he regarded as if they were his own.
Bozeman died at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, according to family, after a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was 50.
An avid fan of both Star Wars and Star Trek, Bozeman left behind a legacy of giving his time and energy to others, said his younger sister, Jennifer Wirick. He especially inspired others to succeed when he taught physical education at Fred Wild Elementary School and coached young local volleyball players.
“They were his kids,” said Wirick, a teacher herself at Lake Country Elementary School. “He just looked out for them and treated them like his own.”
“He could get on their level and make them feel like he really cared about them as a person,” said Charlotte Bauder, Lake Placid High School volleyball coach. “He was a person they could look up to.”
Wirick has found hand-written and social media posted notes to him of how much they loved him and how much he touched their lives.
Wirick said Bozeman was always very into professional wrestling, and once took part in a charity event at Sebring High School. He also served as lifeguard at both Sebring High School and at the swim area on Lake Jackson.
“I’m not sure how old he was, but he pulled a child out of the lake and performed CPR,” Wirick said.
She also said he was artistic. “He could draw just about anything.” He even constructed a Freddy Krueger claw out of cardboard for a costume when he was in high school, she said.
He could play guitar and piano, as well as brass instruments, Wirick said. He played trombone at an alumni event in 2010 at Fireman's Field, according to his social media accounts.
He learned magic tricks and how to be a clown, Wirick said. He also loved Star Wars and Star Trek and had toys and collectables, such as a light saber and talking Baby Yoda. The latter was bequeathed to her children, Wirick said.
“He loved his Star Wars even more than he loved volleyball,” said Bauder, who remembers Bozeman as always being around to help the volleyball coach when she played SFSC college volleyball from 1999-2000.
His cousin, Stephen Gercken, said Bozeman was like an older brother to him and his sister, Erin, taking them on many adventures, including wrestling matches, magic shows, backstage at the Ringling Brothers Circus, drag races, kayaking in the Everglades and scuba diving.
Gercken said he also worked with Bozeman in the summers both lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons.
“I got to see first hand how he loved teaching kids new and exciting things and how much of an impact he made in the community,” Gercken said.
Erin Gercken said Bozeman was truly a big brother more than a cousin. The two moved to Sebring to live with family after their own mother died 24 years ago. Bozeman was also her middle school softball coach.
She said they were like “oil and water, but he always challenged me to do better.”
Erin Gercken lives in Orlando now, and Bozeman would always visit so they could go to Walt Disney World.
“He loved the fireworks. I live 10 minutes from Disney,” she said. “One-hundred percent, I’ll miss our theme-park trips.”
Bauder said Bozeman also assisted Kim Crawford, volleyball coach at SFSC, with Club Crush, a local volleyball club that toured the region to play tournaments.
Bauder said when she started at SFSC as assistant coach to Crawford in 2005, he helped out then, too, as a volunteer coach.
When Bauder took over at the high school, he was devoting time and energy to help, she said, even taking over for her in 2013 while she was on maternity leave.
“He was there, by my side, through practices and games, always willing to help,” Bauder said. “He just volunteered all those years. We just worked well together.”
“He was a kind-hearted soul. For me, just his smile and goofiness [and he] always had a sense of humor and brought something positive — a witty comeback. That’s something that I’m going to miss a lot,” Bauder said.
Wirick said Bozeman died of pancreatic cancer. He developed symptoms as early as this summer, but was misdiagnosed and didn’t learn his actual condition until two weeks before Christmas.
Bozeman graduated Sebring High School in 1988, got his associates degree from South Florida State College in 1991 and studied psychology at Troy State University, class of 1993, with minors in human services and music.
He has served as an elementary physical education teacher at Fred Wild Elementary School from 1994 until now, as well as a coach/clinician at Volley4Life, teaching both indoor and beach volleyball.
Apostle 1 Funeral home in Bradenton will handle the arrangements, Wirick said. The owner knew her brother because he helped coach her in college volleyball.
Wirick will host a memorial barbecue for her brother at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at her home at 808 Apthorp Ave. in Lake Placid. People can text an RSVP to 863-381-1826. Attendees are asked to wear volleyball uniforms or Star Wars attire.