SEBRING — Friend, coach and joke-teller are just some of the names that friends and family of John “Richard” Bozeman called him. Fred Wild Elementary School educators and former students dedicated the physical education area as “Bozeman’s Backyard” on Tuesday in honor of the coach after his death in December. The day of the dedication would have been Bozeman’s birthday.
Principal Megan Moesching was the emcee for the short but touching dedication ceremony. Dr. Brenda Longshore, superintendent of the School Board of Highlands County, said the invocation at the beginning of the ceremony. Bozeman’s sister, Jennifer Wirick, and father, James Bozeman, were in attendance as well. Wirick said she and her brother both attended FWE as youngsters and their mother worked at the school for a long time as a para and a bookkeeper.
"It's a great honor," Wirik said. "We were really happy they did it on his 51st birthday."
Moeshing said Richard Bozeman was a true “servant” to the school’s children and anyone who knew him would say Fred Wild was his home and held his family.
“Lord, we love him and we thank you for his life so well lived,” Longshore prayed.
“He had been the P.E. coach for 27 years,” Assistant Principal Allisa Burke said. “He was very passionate about physical education for our kids.”
Several fifth grade students shared memories of their favorite coach, many included tales of Bozeman’s jokes, both good and bad, birthday songs, remote control cars and Star Wars.
Burke said the fifth graders spoke because they were the ones who knew Coach Bozeman the best because they were with him the longest.
“He always tried to make light out of everything and to make people smile,” Salina Delapaz said. “All I want to say is, ‘happy birthday, Coach.’”
“Happy birthday Coach; we all miss you,” Amelia Perdue said. “You are the most kind person ever.” The young lady shared how he would try to cheer people up and he had “the best” games. She recalled her favorite game when the kids were on some sort of scooters and Bozeman would chase them with a remote control car.
Jayden Spires felt he was a kindred spirit with Bozeman and it was apparent how much he missed his coach.
“Coach Bozeman was a great man,” he said. “He was like my twin. He liked Star Wars and I liked Star Wars. He made jokes – I made jokes. See? Alike. The one thing that is different, is that he passed away. He might not be seen but he is here in our hearts. If he can hear this then, I hope you are in a better place.”
Daven Lockhart, Clinton Anderson and Juliana Rivera also shared memories of their funny coach who always pushed them to be the best athletes they could be.
Once the children were done speaking, the adults let go of 27 Star Wars balloons. Burke said they represented the 27 years he was at the school. A large metal sign will replace a temporary one in the P.E. area.