Tom Brady threw a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans on the third play of the game that would’ve been a 64-yard touchdown pass if the star receiver hadn’t dropped it.
No problem? Not this year.
Evans’ miscue set the tone for Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the woeful Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
“No one player is the sole reason you lose, but that was definitely the biggest reason,” Evans said. “I’d seen the life go out of us and it took me a while to get back playing. We were taught just to play the next play, but it was tough. Wide open, one of the best in the game, I’ve got to catch that. I’ve got to get that. It’s what I wanted, a wide-open look.”
The main issue for Brady is lack of help from teammates and coaches.
Injuries have depleted Tampa Bay’s offensive line, the Buccaneers have the worst rushing offense in the league and tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t around to help Brady when he needs him most.
Predictable playcalling from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich also has been troubling. Carolina’s defense seemed to know what was coming quite often.
There’s no doubt the Bucs miss Bruce Arians’ leadership.
“I would not consider a change in coaching but we need to change some of the things we’re doing,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said when asked about Leftwich’s status. “We definitely need to change some of the things we’re doing and we’ve been discussing that. It can’t happen overnight, but we’ve got to do a lot better in what we’ve been doing as a whole.”
Brady has a losing record through seven games for the first time since 2002, which was his first full season as a starter and the year after he led New England to the first of his seven Super Bowl titles.
Critics are questioning the 45-year-old Brady’s commitment because he took 11 days off during training camp and missed a walkthrough practice ahead of last week’s loss to Pittsburgh after going to Robert Kraft’s wedding.
Brady misfired on some of passes against the Panthers and wasn’t in sync with receivers. Still, the team’s struggles aren’t his fault.
“I think executing in practice and doing well builds confidence,” Brady said. “Then ultimately when you’re out in the game, you got to make difficult decisions under pressure. We’re plenty capable of making plays. We’re just not making them consistently enough to score points.
“Make a big play. Make a bad play. Make a big play. Make a bad play. In football, it’s just not good enough. You can’t play like that. You’ve got to string enough good plays together to get the ball into the red area and score points. Just haven’t done that.”
