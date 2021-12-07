ATLANTA — Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski teamed up for more history Sunday.
Rarely have two guys had such a connection.
Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns — two of them to his longtime favorite target — and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to the brink of clinching the NFC South title with a 30-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The 44-year-old Brady completed 38 of 51, including touchdowns of 27 and 11 yards to Gronkowski — their first scoring passes since Week 2 against the Falcons.
The prolific duo has combined for 90 regular-season TDs, passing Phillip Rivers and Antonio Gates for No. 2 in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison have more, hooking up for 112 scoring passes.
Counting the playoffs, Brady has thrown 104 TD passes to Gronk.
“Tom knows what he’s thinking before he does,” coach Bruce Arians said. “Tom threw a couple of balls before Gronk was ready, because he knew where he was going. There’s great chemistry out there.”
Gronkowski missed four games this season after a devastating hit against the Rams left him with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.
But he’s going to keep catching passes from Brady as long as he can.
“We keep each other going,” Gronkowski said.
Added Brady, “He makes it easy for the quarterback.”
Brady shook off a huge blunder in the final minute of the first half, when 278-pound defensive lineman Marlon Davidson picked off a screen pass and glided 3 yards into the end zone for a touchdown that cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 20-17 at the break.
The Bucs (9-3) won their third straight game and pushed their division lead to four games over Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans (all 5-7) with five games remaining.
Brady improved to 10-0 in his career against the Falcons, including four straight wins over the last two seasons since moving from New England to Tampa Bay.
“He’s just been on a better team for a long time,” Arians said bluntly.
The Bucs came out throwing. For the first time since 2004, they passed the ball on their first 13 plays of a game — accounting for the entire 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession.
Chris Godwin had five catches on the opening drive and finishing with a franchise-record 15 receptions for 143 yards. The Bucs receiver didn’t realize he had broken the team record for catches until someone told him coming off the field afterward.
“I thought I had 10 or so,” he said with a smile.
Actually, he eclipsed the record of 13 that was shared by James Wilder and Earnest Graham.
“This is the most important time of year,” Godwin said. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to help my team win.”
The Bucs are home on Sunday to face AFC powerhouse Buffalo.