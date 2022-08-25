SEBRING — Change of Pace will be hosting the Alzheimer’s Association Community forum from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow at Sebring Christian Church at 4514 Hammock Road. The event is free and the public is encouraged to learn more about the disease.
The Brain Bus will be parked at Change of Pace from 9-11 a.m. where guests can learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s as well as 10 “Ways to love your brain.” In addition, there will be information on steps to obtain an accurate diagnosis as well as advances in research.
From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be an overview on Alzheimer’s disease.
“Change of Pace is excited to host this event,” Change of Pace Administrator Cora Schwingel said. “Due to the demographics of Highlands County, we need to educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease.”
This is the first time the Alzheimer’s Association has been to Change of Pace, according to Alzheimer’s Association Program Manager Jody Streussnig. She explained why her organization is having the forum.
“To learn about real-life experiences of this community with the disease and learn how to engage more people,” she said. “It is so important to hear and identify the needs within the community and make a plan to expand outreach with educational and awareness events, support groups, and to ensure resources are available to everyone. Right now more than 14% of adults age 65 and older in Highlands County are living with Alzheimer’s. Understanding how to recognize the disease, where to go for a diagnosis and how to best provide care to a loved one are critical issues for many.”
There are two buses that travel the state raising awareness of this memory-stealing disease.
“The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus program was created to provide the highest quality of care for Floridians, offering support to those at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. The initiative prioritizes diverse and rural populations who do not have direct access to care and are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” Streussnig said. “The Brain Bus is supported by the Alzheimer’s Association and funded in partnership with the Department of Elder Affairs and Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. Two vehicles tour the state, providing resources and information for caregivers and those living with the disease. Staff provide information on early detection and diagnosis, brain health, risk reduction, advances in research, caregiving tips and local resources. Services are free and no appointment is needed.”
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, call 800-272-3900.