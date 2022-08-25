SEBRING — Change of Pace will be hosting the Alzheimer’s Association Community forum from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow at Sebring Christian Church at 4514 Hammock Road. The event is free and the public is encouraged to learn more about the disease.

The Brain Bus will be parked at Change of Pace from 9-11 a.m. where guests can learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s as well as 10 “Ways to love your brain.” In addition, there will be information on steps to obtain an accurate diagnosis as well as advances in research.

